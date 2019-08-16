C. Visayas booters take on E. Visayas team in a must win PFF elims game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) is hoping to post its second straight win when it faces Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA), Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the Visayas elimination of the ongoing Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under 15 Boys National Championships.

The CVFA booters will be leaving Friday night, August 16, for Baybay, Leyte as the match will be held at the Visayas State University.

Read more: CVFA Under 15 Boys a step closer to PFF National Championship after win vs NOFA

The team continues to sit at the third spot in the standings with seven points equivalent to a win-loss-draw record of 2-2-1.

The Cebuano booters have had about two weeks of rest after their home match against Panay FA last August 10 got cancelled due to the bad weather.

The team is hardpressed to win all of their three remaining matches to advance to the national finals in Manila in September. Only the top two teams in the Visayas elimination can advance to the nationals.

“The main plan is to win the game. But of course, we’re still playing our system and by our principles, the way we attack and defend especially in transition. Hopefully, the Sr. Sto. Niño will continue to bless and enlighten our team since we are going to be away, hoping for a win,” said head coach Martin Ferrer.

Read more: 5 young Cebu football players to see action in international competitions

The team will have another boost in Kamil Jaser Amirul who is back from national team duty.

Vaughn York Pacaña is also back as the team captain for the match against EVRFA. He will be joined by John William Oberes, Kristian Mari Lusoc,

Nathan Khail Lingatong, John Carlos Vitualla, Ariel Estiola, Joseph Kyne Graces, Gianzo Custado, Simon Andrei del Campo, James Benedict Rufin, Mark Lester Zafra, John Andrew Mandawe, Reiji Tabuelog, Yuri Geoffrey Ylanan, Edgar Paredes, Carsten Pumareja and John Philip Tabar.

Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA) is still at the top spot with 16 points after winning against Negros Oriental Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA), 3-1, last August 10 in Dumaguete City.

Whether or not NOFA wins it last game against Panay FA on August 24, the team is already assured of advancing to the finals stage with its 5-1-1 record.

At second is NOSIRFA with nine points owing to its 3-2-0 card. Panay FA is at fourth with its five points owing to its 1-1-2 while EVRFA is at the bottom rung as it has yet to barge into the winning column./dbs