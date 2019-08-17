The Urban Advantage

An emerging neighborhood in SRP, Talisay

What’s even more exciting about living in Talisay CIty, Cebu are the recent growth of business centers and other lifestyle hubs that makes work and recreation at close.

Talisay City is now an emerging destination near the South Road Properties (SRP) with popular malls and various centers such as SM Seaside Cebu and Il Corso. The construction and developments in the area also provides a shorter distance to more exciting places such as Anjo World Theme Park and the Cebu Ocean Park.

With continuous developments of Cebu-Cordova Link Express (CCLEX) and Cebu South Coastal Road, it is an easy drive to and from the heart of Cebu City. The area will also be accessible to the starting point of the proposed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

A one-hour drive can take you to Carcar, which boast Cebu’s best chicharon in the province, and just a little further down will take you to white sand beaches of Oslob and Alcoy, heritage sites and other tourist spots.

Vibrant Community

Primary Homes offers an urban oasis while staying close to an exciting lifestyle community. At Almond Drive, you don’t have to travel far just to shop, dine and relax!

The strategic location of Almond Drive with its growing tourism and businesses will be your choice for residence because it does not only offer you more things to do but also a peaceful area that gives you more time to enjoy the company of your family or rest on a day-off.

The secure 1.5-hectare development is teeming with landscape and open spaces that make leisurely walks around the neighborhood all the more enjoyable. Its Low-density Units provides unconfined living while still giving you privacy and security. Their smart architectural plan also maximizes space and exclusivity in the area. Its walk-up condominiums are divided into 14 clusters with own access to staircases. Each cluster consists of 13 units and 72 townhouses featuring a modern, sleek and elegant Asian Contemporary vibe.

At Almond drive, the amenities: Swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness gym, landscaped areas are designed to promote and encourage a balanced lifestyle with the combination of modern lifestyle and lush.

With its prime location, family-friendly neighborhood and thriving environment, Almond Drive promises to be a worthy investment for families who are looking for addresses where they would need not travel too far. Almond Drive is a peaceful community that allows you to stay close to what matters most.