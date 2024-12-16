Visayan Electric Co. update: Residential rate down by P0.68/kWh for December 2024 to January 2025 billing

Residential consumers of Visayan Electric will see a decrease of P0.68/kWh in their December to January billing, bringing the overall residential rate down to P11.51/kWh from last month’s P12.19/kWh. This translates to savings of at least P136 for a household consuming 200 kilowatt-hours.

Some of the contributing factors to high energy consumption during the holiday season include electronic Christmas decorations, fully-stocked refrigerators, and the longer or more frequent use of appliances such as electric fans, air conditioners, and televisions.

The decrease in the rate is attributed to the lowering of electricity prices at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), an avenue where electricity is traded.

While this is good news, Visayan Electric reminds consumers to be extra mindful of their energy usage this holiday season. “Let us not be too complacent with the recent reduction in the electricity rate, as our usage during the holiday season may be unusually high, resulting in a higher bill despite the decrease in the rate,” warns Visayan Electric President and COO Raul Lucero.

With this, the distribution utility advises its consumers to practice energy-saving measures, such as using LED lights for decorations, switching off unnecessary appliances, and setting air conditioners to optimal temperatures. Small changes like these can help reduce energy consumption and lower electricity bills during the holiday season.