Six Simbang Gabi things we can relate to

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Today marks the first day of Simbang Gabi.

Every 16th of December up to the 24th, Filipinos flock to their parishes for this religious tradition of attending dawn masses.

This religious tradition has been practiced in the Philippines for centuries, where churchgoers try to complete all the nine days of novena masses.

It was believed that the Spanish friars made this tradition for practical reasons, one of which is to allow farmers to hear mass before they start work.

A tradition that lived for centuries and is still being practiced up to this day. Although, there have been some changes along the way, but the essence of Simbang Gabi is still very intact.

Attending mass in vibrant churches:

Filipinos rise early (or just stay up late) to attend dawn mass, celebrated in churches decked out with Christmas lanters locally known as “parols” Christmas lights, and elaborate belens that would welcome churchgoers.

Bringing your own chairs and mats:

With churches packed to the brim, it has been a common practice for Filipinos to “bring your own banko” (chair). You will see people bringing with them their own plastic chairs which they can use during mass. It’s a familiar scene for Filipinos, while some opt to bring something more handy, a mat or some unroll their banigs where they can squat.

Enjoying traditional food after mass:

The post-Mass food scene is a reward for waking up early: bibingka, puto, taho and hot pandesal paired with hot choco. This is where you get to mingle with some of the parishioners over food and make small talk. Let’t not forget the few exchanges of laughter when someone bites into bibingka that’s still scorching hot.

Making a wish:

The belief that completing all nine days grants you a special wish keeping everyone motivated. But let’s be honest: sometimes the wish is just to survive the alarm clock for nine straight mornings.

Church fashion:

Simbang Gabi is a showcase for winter-ready Filipinos—think scarves, hoodies, and boots, even if it’s 25°C outside. And let’s not forget those in school, or work uniform making sure they don’t miss a beat in getting to school and to work. It is better to be prepared ahead then to be late, right?

Taking ‘Church-Selfies’ and Checking Attendance

After Mass, it’s not unusual to see people taking photos with the church decorations or updating their group chats with proof of attendance. Usual photo captions would be like ,”1/9″ until it goes to a perfect “9/9”, you do this too, right?

Simbang Gabi reflects the deep faith and vibrant spirit of the Filipino people. From completing the nine Masses to sharing joyful moments with loved ones, this tradition brings hope, gratitude, and togetherness to the Christmas season. May it continue to inspire us to celebrate faith and community throughout the holidays and beyond.