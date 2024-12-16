Daily Gospel, December 16

This is the Daily Gospel for today, December 16, 2024, which is the Monday of the third week of Advent.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 21, 23-27.

When Jesus had come into the temple area, the chief priests and the elders of the people approached him as he was teaching and said, “By what authority are you doing these things? And who gave you this authority?”

Jesus said to them in reply, “I shall ask you one question, and if you answer it for me, then I shall tell you by what authority I do these things.

Where was John’s baptism from? Was it of heavenly or of human origin?” They discussed this among themselves and said, “If we say ‘Of heavenly origin,’ he will say to us, ‘Then why did you not believe him?’

But if we say, ‘Of human origin,’ we fear the crowd, for they all regard John as a prophet.”

So they said to Jesus in reply, “We do not know.” He himself said to them, “Neither shall I tell you by what authority I do these things.”

Source: Dailygospel.org