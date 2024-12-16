A decade of excellence: Excelsior Farms celebrates 10 years of innovation and sustainability

Excelsior Farms, a leading swine breeding company and the largest PIC Philippines nucleus farm in the Philippines, marked its 10th anniversary on December 10, 2024, at The Event Space.

To our partners, suppliers, customers, and especially to the divine guidance that has blessed us abundantly, thank you. ALVIN HING President and CEO Excelsior Farms

The event brought together key stakeholders, including valued partners, dedicated employees, and industry leaders, to commemorate this significant milestone.

A Decade of Growth and Impact

In his keynote speech, Alvin Hing, President and CEO of Excelsior Farms, reflected on the company’s remarkable journey from a small-scale operation to a major player in the Philippine swine industry. He emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, which have been pivotal to its success.

“Over the past decade, Excelsior Farms has consistently strived to produce high-quality pork while prioritizing environmental sustainability and social responsibility,” Alvin Hing stated. “By leveraging advanced technology and global best practices, we have optimized our operations and enhanced the overall quality of our products.

A Legacy of Innovation and Sustainability

Excelsior Farms has made significant strides in its 10-year journey. The company has embraced technological advancements to refine breeding programs, improve feed efficiency, and strengthen biosecurity measures. To minimize its environmental footprint, Excelsior Farms has implemented sustainable farming practices, including efficient waste management systems and energy-saving technologies. Additionally, the company is dedicated to uplifting local communities through various initiatives, such as educational programs, feeding initiatives, livelihood projects, and Christmas outreach efforts.

Alvin Hing also expressed gratitude to the dedicated team behind Excelsior Farms’ success and expressed optimism for the future. “To our partners, suppliers, customers, and especially to the divine guidance that has blessed us abundantly, thank you. And to my Excelsior family, your unwavering support has been instrumental in shaping our sustainable future,” he concluded.

Shaping the Future of Philippine Agriculture

To further its commitment to education and industry development, Excelsior Farms, in partnership with Pig Improvement Company (PIC) and Cargill Philippines, will relaunch the SWINEnovation Learning Center in 2025. This initiative will provide invaluable knowledge and skills to the next generation of farmers, empowering them to contribute to the growth of the Philippine swine industry.

A Celebration of Loyalty

The company’s 10-year anniversary celebration also honored its loyal employees who have been instrumental in its success. Excelsior Farms presented plaques of appreciation to its suppliers and partners, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the company’s growth and development.

A Brighter Future

As Excelsior Farms enters its second decade, the company remains committed to its mission of providing high-quality pork products while contributing to the nation’s food security. By fostering strong partnerships, embracing innovation, and prioritizing sustainability, Excelsior Farms aims to continue its growth and make a lasting impact on the Philippine agriculture industry.