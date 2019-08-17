Former Mutya winners to Cebuana candidates: Always do your best

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Will these four Cebuanas bring home the Mutya Pilipinas 2019 crowns?

Before Maria Angelica Pantaliano, Mariah Gelina Laxa Lequin, Karla Claudine Salvador Lasquite, and Tyra Rae Florito Goldman will hit the stage on August 18, Sunday at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in Pasay City, two former winners share tips that can help these candidates in their Mutya Pilipinas 2019 journey.

Mutya ng Pilipinas – Asia Pacific International 2017 Ilene de Vera is encouraging these candidates to do their best all the time.

“You are not only competing to represent yourself but also your hometown. Pageantry is something that some women are privileged to be part of at a certain age so make the best out of it,” De Vera told CDN Digital.

De Vera is the second Cebuana, who took home the Mutya Pilipinas – Asia Pacific International title, the major crown in the competition.

After winning the national title in 2017, she represented the country for Miss Asia Pacific International 2017 and finished fourth runner-up.

Another tip from De Vera to Cebu bets is to inspire other people.

She encouraged them to do charity works even off and on the camera.

“That is something more valuable than a crown,” De Vera added.

Just like De Vera, Mutya ng Pilipinas – Asia Pacific International 2014 Eva Patalinjug also reminds them to do their best for them to stand out from the rest of the candidates.

“Focus on the crown and never let naysayers bring you down,” she added.

The Lapu-Lapu City native is the first Cebuana, who took home the Mutya Pilipinas – Asia Pacific International crown.

Patalinjug, who was 21 years old that time remembered that when she joined the national pageant in 2014, she was a rookie and did not know anyone who already made names in the pageant industry.

“I doubted myself for a moment then I realized you just have to do your very best to stand out and show all of them what you have got,” she said.

Aside from De Vera and Patalinjug, there are other Cebuana beauty queens who won in Mutya Pilipinas in previous years.

They are Miss Tourism International 2013 Angeli Dione Gomez and Miss Tourism International 2012 Rizzini Alexis Gomez.

Mutya Pilipinas, formerly called as Mutya ng Pilipinas, is currently chaired by Cory Quirino.

This year, the organization added the World Top Model Philippines as one of its major titles.

Other crowns up for grabs are Mutya Pilipinas 2019 – Miss Asia Pacific International, Mutya Pilipinas 2019 – Miss Tourism International, Mutya Pilipinas 2019 – Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International, and Mutya Pilipinas 2019 – Miss Overseas Communities. /dbs