WATCH: Disabled man rescues stranded kitten

Looking the other way could be simpler for some than lending a helping hand, especially when it comes to stray animals. However, a paraplegic man in Malaysia went out of his way to rescue a kitten stuck in a drain.

The man, one Abu Fathiyyaturahma Menk AbdunMujtahid, shared on his Facebook account on Aug. 11 a video where he is seen leaving his wheelchair to get to a helpless kitten down a grassy slope. The video was taken by his friend who has a prosthetic leg and could not go down himself.

Pagi td masa dalam perjalanan p kompleks sukan likas kami ternampak sekor ank kucing yg terjatu dalam longkang besar sedang berpaut kuat d dinding lokang dengan basah kuyup ntah dari bila lg dia d situ sy pun cuba naik kan kucing tu keatas alhamdulillah kami dpt bantu dia naik :)Ps. Sahabat sy yg merakam video ni juga Seorang oku pengguna kaki palsu dia tidak boleh turun utk slamatkan ank kucing tu jd sy buat kputusan utk turun slamatkan ank kucing tu 由 Abu Fathiyyaturahma Menk AbdunMujtahid 发布于 2019年8月10日周六

Abu, a paralympic athlete, crossed his legs and used his arms to move down the slope to get to the drain. At the edge of the slope, he balanced himself to lean over the drain. Once he scooped up the kitten, he set it down on the grass and it ran freely.

Abu earned admiration online, with over 250,000 views for his act of kindness. “This is a loving person,” said Facebook user Mohd Sukri. A certain KM Wong told him, “Cat lovers respect you!” /ra