Notorious tire thieves nabbed in Catmon, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four men who were caught stealing a tire of a ten-wheeler truck were arrested in Barangay Catmondaan, Catmon, Cebu at 3:30 a.m. on August 17, 2019.

The Catmon police were patrolling the area when they saw four men carrying a truck tire towards a maroon Suzuki multicab. Realizing that the men were stealing the tire, they immediately arrested the suspects.

The four men were identified as Kenneth Geraldez Capoy, 25, a resident of Barangay Looc, Danao City; Darien Serat Declaros, 27, of Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City; Albert Abulan Claro, 28, also of Barangay Mabolo; and Christian Ian Laurente, 30, from Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City.

According to Police Lieutenant Jose Dante Talandron, Catmon police station acting chief, one of the policemen earlier approached a truck that was parked along the national highway and found that the driver, Allan Bangueran Suarez, 37, was sleeping inside.

Whe Suarez woke up, the policeman asked the driver to check if he had some missing tires and the latter found that his spare tire was missing.

Upon further investigation, the police found out that there were already complaints from residents of nearby Carmen town and Bogo City about a maroon Suzuki multicab that was spotted carrying stolen tires.

Police personnel from Carmen and Bogo as well as recent tire theft victims went to the Catmon police station at around noon today, a Saturday, and were able to confirm that it was the same multicab that was seen with stolen tires from their localities.

“Kusog diay kaayo ilaha kawat sa mga ligid didto (They apparently have rampant cases of stolen tires there),” said Talandron.

There were also five small sachets of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, one improvised shotgun called “pugakhang,” and different mechanical tools that were confiscated from the suspects.

A case for theft, violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) and Republic Act 10591, or illegal possession of firearms, were being readied against the four suspects who were currently detained at the Catmon police station.