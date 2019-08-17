Two Inayawan residents nabbed with P340K worth of shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two small packs of suspected shabu worth at least P340, 000 were confiscated from two high value targets who were arrested in a buy-bust operation by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the Pardo police this afternoon, August 17.

The suspects were identified as Jun Daculan, 42, and Jonathan Ochia, 44, both residents of Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, said a report released by PDEA-7.

Also confiscated from their possession were two mobile phones and the buy-bust money.

The PDEA-7 advisory said that the two were arrested at about 1:30 p.m. today while handing around 50 grams of suspected shabu to a police poseur-buyer along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

Complaints for illegal drugs sales and conspiracy are now being prepared against the two men.

