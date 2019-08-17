C. Visayas booters rout E. Visayas team in PFF Under 15 elims match

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) nailed its second straight win in the ongoing Visayas elimination of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under 15 Boys National Championships via an 11-0 thrashing of the Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA).

The match was held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Visayas State University (VSU) in Baybay, Leyte.

Scoring a brace each in CVFA’s scoring spree were Gianzo Custado, Mark Lester Zafra and Reiji Tabuelog.

Team captain Vaughn York Pacaña started the ball rolling for CVFA by finding the back of the net first. The rest of the goals were scored by Carsten Pumareja, Kamil Jaser Amirul and Ariel Estiola.

The EVRFA also gifted CVFA with an own goal in the first half which ended with the CVFA taking a 7-0 lead.

The win gave the CVFA a total of 10 points now equivalent to a win-loss-draw record of 3-2-1.

The Leyte match was CVFA’s last away game. Its last two matches will be against Negros Oriental Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA) and Panay FA.

The CVFA would have faced Panay FA last August 10 in Cebu, however, the match got rescheduled due to bad weather. /dbs