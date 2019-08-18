Cebuano artist showcases sketches for Bb. Pilipinas beauty queens

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It is nearing the pageant season and pageant fanatics are either preparing for their next pageant trip or getting their pageant ensembles ready.

But the creative mind of Marc Loria Brua has yet again caught the attention of people online as he shares his new sketch collection for the six Binibining Pilipinas beauty queens.

Brua who has caught netizens’ attention because of the cutouts he did a couple of months back, which highlighted some famous places in Cebu, is now bringing something new to the table.

“Since duol naman ang pageant season unya mo compete na ang mga binibinis nagdesign ra kog akong own evening gown ug national costume” said Brua.

This aspiring artist is hoping that somehow all the beauty queens will notice his creations.

“I hope they will notice my designs and I also hope nga e consider nila akong design while making their own actual national costume,” he said.

(I hope that they will notice my designs and also hope that they will consider to get some ideas from my designs while they make their actual national costumes.)

Brua said that he had a hard time conceptualizing the national costumes than the evening gowns because he was aiming that every national costume could tell a story of how rich the culture here in the Philippines would be.

It took three months for Brua to complete all 12 sketches, one for the evening gown look and one for the national costume for each Binibini.

“I just want to say to all the Binibinis, to rock the stage and raise our flag!,” exclaimed Brua.

Brua, who is now preparing to take the Licensure Examination for Teachers this coming September 29, 2019, promised that until then he would not yet do any more sketches as he would focus on passing the board examination and become a teacher.

After that, he would then work his way up to also be an accomplished fashion designer in the future./dbs