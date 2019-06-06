PHOTO GALLERY: Artworks from Cebu-based artist goes viral anew
CEBU CITY, Philippines—Artworks from Cebu-based artist Marc Brua showcasing the different landmarks in Cebu City has once again caught the attention of netizens.
Last January, Brua was featured for his illustration of Miss Universe Catriona Gray’s iconic lava-inspired gown, where he incorporated real-life elements such as the lighted, red candles inside the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño to add more creative twists to his art piece.
Read more: A Cebuano student’s candle-lighted illustration of Catriona’s lava gown goes viral
This time, in a post shared in his Facebook page on June 5, 2019, Brua used different landmarks of Cebu City for his illustrations.
Here are photos of his latest artworks:
