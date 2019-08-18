Guadaupe drug suspect runs out of luck, nabbed for possession of 50 grams of shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman, who acts as the right hand of some known drug personalities in Cebu City, was finally collared by the police in a buy-bust at dawn today, August 18.

Police Major Dindo Juanito Alaras, chief of the Guadalupe Police Station, said that they have been going after Julie Ann Villegas since last year. But Villegas, 21, was very hard to find because she would often move from one place to another.

Alaras said that Guadalupe police in coordination with the Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) and the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) finally arrested Villegas in a buy-bust operation at 3:10 a.m. today in Sitio Cahipa, Barangay Hipodromo where she is currently staying.

Confiscated from her possession were four plastic packs containing suspected shabu weighing at least 50 grams and worth around P340, 000.

Alaras said that Villegas was a high value target who is associated with some drug personalities in Cebu City. Her name also appears on the police watchlist.

She would get shabu from drug suppliers and deliver these to their runners at least twice or thrice a week.

Villegas is able to dispose at least 150 grams of shabu per week, said Alaras.

The suspect is now detained at the detention facility of the Guadalupe Police Station while police prepare complaints for the sales and possession of illegal drugs against her.

Alaras said that they also continue to trace her drug connections and that of her common-law partner who was earlier arrested for an illegal drugs case. But Alaras already begged off from further commenting on their ongoing investigation. | dcb