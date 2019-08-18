20 grams of shabu found during greyhound operation at Bohol District Jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 20 grams of suspected shabu were confiscated from the possession of an inmate of the Bohol District Jail located at the Cabawan District in Tagbilaran City during a greyhound operation at 5 a.m. today, August 18.

The 28 sachets of shabu worth P39, 600 were found on the short pants of detainee Oliver Manubag, says an advisory posted on the Facebook page of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

The greyhound operation was conducted by the PDEA and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Bohol Teams in coordination with the Tagbilaran City Police Station and the Provincial Intelligence Branch of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO).

A complaint for the possession of illegal drugs is now being prepared against Manubag.

Photos below were grabbed from the PDEA RO VII Facebook page.