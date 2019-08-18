Ateneo de Cebu heartbroken by death of its 16-year-old student; asks public to respect family’s privacy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu has issued an official statement regarding the death of a 16-year-old whose body was found floating off the Cabahug Shipyard in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City on Sunday morning, August 18, 2019.

“It was with deep sadness that we learn of the recent tragic loss of one of our students in our community. Our hearts are broken, and we grieve for our departed student and his family,” the statement read.

The statement was posted on the Facebook page of the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Grade School.

According to the authorities, the youth was reported missing on Saturday, August 17.

They further stated that they suspected the boy had apparently jumped off from the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

They added that the family had positively identified the body and believed that there was no foul play in his death.

“We humbly request everyone to offer our prayers for the eternal repose of his soul as well as for the continued strength and consolation for his family, relatives and friends,” the statement further stated.

The statement also asked the public to respect the privacy of the family.

“Even as we appeal for everyone to respect their privacy and to extend to them the courtesy of prudence and charity in our individual comments, especially during this most difficult time.” /elb