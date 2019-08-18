ARQ Builders forges winner-take-all Game 3 

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders breathed new life into their championship hopes as they defeated the NJEB Construction, 82-75, in Game Two of the Duterte Basketball League finals on Sunday night, August 18, 2019, at the Capitol Parish Gym.

The best-of-three series is now tied at 1-1.

The final game, which will decide which team will come away with the crown, will be this Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the same venue.

Christopher Obeso made sure that a Game Three will be played with a sensational performance of 36 points, three rebounds and two steals for the team of businessman and sportsman, Jason Arquisola.

Also helping out was Lloyd Solis as he had 10 points and six boards.

NJEB tried to wrap the series up but ultimately failed in spite of the 28 points, seven rebounds and two assists of Warren Canete. Neil Bustos and JP Dugenio had 15 markers apiece for NJEB. /bmjo