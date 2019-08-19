Talisay cop admits to killing Japanese national in Toledo; jealousy eyed in shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have identified the man, who shot the 71-year-old Japanese national, Akira Togo, in Toledo City, in western Cebu, at 9:50 a.m. of August 18, 2019.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, said the suspect in the Japanese killing was Patrolman June Zamora of the Talisay City Police.

Sinas said that Zamora surrendered to the Talisay City Police Station in the afternoon of August 18 and admitted to shooting Togo.

According to initial investigation, Zamora was allegedly the lover of the sister of Togo’s former live-in partner.

Sinas said that some rumors and allegations about Zamora’s alleged lover had allegedly driven him to jealousy, which could have been the reason for him shooting Togo.

Zamora is detained at the Toledo City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs