Police collar one of the suspects in robbery of construction firm’s payroll money

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Waterfront police has arrested one the suspects responsible for the robbery of the payroll money of a construction firm in Cebu City late afternoon on Saturday, August 17.

Taxi driver Dionelito Ople was arrested during a hot pursuit operation in Barangay Poblacion, Cordova town.

A post on the Itug-an ni CD Facebook page, the official Facebook page of the Cebu City Police Office (CPPO), says that Ople drove the taxi unit which the still unidentified robbers used as getaway vehicle after they took the payroll money of Landtraders World Properties Corporation.

“Recovered from his possession were 1 unit .980 Pistol with live ammunition and a Taxi (unit),” the FB post said.