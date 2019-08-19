Two men wounded in ambush near Lapu-Lapu mall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men on a car were ambushed by unidentified motorcycle riding gunmen in front of a mall along M.L. Quezon national highway in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City at 2:25 p.m. on Monday, August 19.

The victims, Elven Querubin, a former seaman, and Neil Costanilla, his driver, had just came from the Lapu-Lapu City Hall of Justice where they were reportedly attending a court hearing.

Querubin and Costanilla were wounded in the attack and were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment./dbs