Ben&Ben lookalike’s mall experience making rounds online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Life is indeed full of surprises, and some of it is hilarious as it is.

Imagine if you get mistaken to be someone famous, and then people are asking to take pictures with you.

Miguel Criador, a mall goer in Davao City, had a mall experience he would never forget because he was mistaken to be one of the members of the indie-folk group, Ben&Ben.

“It was unintentional really. I didn’t plan on impersonating Miguel Guico from Ben&Ben. I went to Abreeza Mall to watch Ben&Ben’s performance cos it’s not always that I get a chance like that so despite my fever I still watched with my face mask because it was a crowded event and I was sick” he told CDN Digital.

He said that he was just walking away from the area of the show when the people started following him.

He tried to explain that he was not part of the band, but things got out of hand and he decided to go with it until they finally believed that he was not the Miguel from Ben&Ben but just the native Miguel of Davao City.

This happened last August 17 around 9 p.m. after the show.

Criador posted his unforgettable mall experience last August 17 and as of August 19 at 2:05 p.m. the post has already reached 2,600 comments, 11,000 shares, and 31,000 reactions.

And to put a cherry on top, the band, Ben&Ben noticed his post and tweeted, “ HAHA good morning”.

