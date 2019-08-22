LTO-7 proposes motorcycle lanes on N. Bacalso and South Coastal Road

CEBU CITY–The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has proposed the setting up of dedicated motorcycle lanes along N. Bacalso Avenue and the Cebu South Coastal Road, two of Cebu City’s high-density thoroughfares.

LTO-7 regional director Victor Caindec said he has submitted his proposal to the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) because it has to be coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the local government units concerned.

According to Caindec, he learned that OPAV, through Assistant Secretary Jonji Gonzales, will be meeting with the DPWH and the local governments concerned to discuss this proposal.

He explained that LTO-7’s move to clear these national roads of parked vehicles was in preparation for the establishment of motorcycle lanes.

LTO-7 plans to tow all vehicles parked along N. Bacalso Avenue, which a key road that links Cebu City to Talisay City and the rest of southern Cebu. The towing would be done by a private towing company, he said.

Caindec said the rightmost lanes going south and north of the two national roads would be identified as motorcycle lanes.

He proposed that the lanes for motorcycles start from Kinasang-an in Pardo and if possible, all the way to Mandaue City, which is Cebu City’s gateway to the north.

However, the lane would be established only where the roads have three lanes on each side, he added.

While having motorcycle lanes in all major roads would be ideal, Caindec said implementing it in the two main thoroughfares could already help improve the traffic situation in these areas. /elb