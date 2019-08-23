CCTO warns motorists of road closures on Sunday for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) urged motorists to find alternative routes on Sunday, August 25, 2019, for the province-led Pasigarbo sa Sugbo festival.

The CCTO posted on their Facebook page the road closures along Osmeña Boulevard from N. Escario Street to the Cebu City Sports Center, and portions of Don Gil Garcia Street, M. Velez Street, R.R. Landon Street, P. del Rosario Street, J. Alcantara Street, and V. Rama Avenue up to Lucio Drive.

One-way traffic will also be implemented in J. Alcantara Street to V. Rama Avenue and P. Del Rosario Street.

The roads will be closed from 11 a.m. until the activity wraps up at around 7 p.m.

“Motorist, drivers and other road users are advised to follow the traffic signs installed on the re-routing areas to minimize traffic congestion,” said the CCTO.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is a festival of the Cebu Provincial Government considered as “festival of all festivals,” gathering 44 contingents from the provincial towns and cities.

The festival will be held at the Cebu City Sports Complex. /bmjo