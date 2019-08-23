Bigtime drug dealer, 3 kin nabbed with P9M shabu in Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines–It’s all in the family.

That’s how it looks when Labangon Police conducted a buy-and-bust operation in Sitio Viking, Barangay Mambaling past midnight on August 23, 2019 and captured a high-value target along with his two siblings and brother-in-law.

Seized in the possession of Benerando Avistado Gemperosa Jr., 27, were 53 large-sized transparent plastic packs weighing 1,350 grams with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P9,180,000.

Benerando’s siblings–Joven Avistado Gemperosa, 29, and Beverly Gemperosa Medina, 26–and brother-in-law, 29-year-old Regie Logico Media, were also arrested by the authorities.

Police Major Henrix Bancoleta, chief of Labangon Police, said Benerando had been identified as one of the big-time drug pushers in Cebu City because he is able to dispose of at least 400 grams of drugs a week to his customers in the area.

Bancoleta said Benerando confessed that his drug supplier is inside Mandaue City Jail.

Bancoleta did not disclose the name of Benerando’s drug supplier as police are now in the process of conducting further investigation.

The four individuals are now detained in Mambaling Police Station where they will wait for the filing of charges against them. / celr