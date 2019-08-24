Labella signs EO for one day business permit processing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has signed an Executive Order (EO) for the one-day processing of business and other permits in the city provided that the applicant has complied with all necessary requirements.

In the Executive Order 19-10 Series of 2019, Labella ordered the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) and the City Treasurer’s Office to process payment, processing, and releasing of final clearances and other licenses in one working day from submission of complete requirements.

For the businesses, which have public health and security concerns, they may still continue operating under a provisional business permit, but they will be given at least 60 days to be inspected by the corresponding office either by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) or the Sanitary Inspectors of the City Health.

The following are the requirements for business establishments to get a business permit in just one day:

Filled out application form; Assessment sheet with official receipt payment; Original Barangay Clearance and Official Receipt; Department of Trade and Industries (DTI) or Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) Certificate of Registration and Articles of Corporation; Certificate of Property Holdings, if Lessor; Community Tax Certificates of Business and its employees; Occupational Tax or Professional Tax of Employees; and Notarized undertaking to comply with all other regulatory requirements within 60 days from receipt of Business Permit.

The EO states that if the business establishment fails to get a Fire Inspection Permit and a Sanitary Permit, the city will have the right to revoke the Business Permit of the establishment.

However, if the establishment can give a justification for its failure to get the permits through writing, the city may also opt to extend the provisional permit.

The mayor signed the EO on Friday, August 23, 2019, the copies of which were distributed to the media on Saturday, August 24, and the document would now be implemented in all offices of the city government.

In previous statement, City Administrator Lawyer Floro Casas Jr., said the city was prepared to ease the business processes as mandated by President Rodrigo Duterte.

He said that he was expecting that the one day processing would help the business sectors to thrive in the city./dbs