Barangay driver killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Tingub

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a 47-year-old man, who allegedly worked as a driver of the barangay, in Barangay Tingub, Mandaue City at past 5 p.m. of August 24.

Police Corporal Jestoni Getalagan of the Casuntingan Police Station or Police Station 4 of the Mandaue City Police Office identified the victim as Eric Limutan, a resident of Barangay Tingub and allegedly the driver of the barangay.

Getalagan said that Limutan was found by police and medical personnel, who responded to the shooting alarm, lying face down in a pool of blood in the area.

Limutan was rushed to the University of Cebu Medical Center in the Mandaue Reclamation Area for treatment but the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

Getalagan said that according to witnesses two men on a motorcycle shot Limutan several times in the body.

Getalagan said that they were still investigating the killing of Limutan./dbs