USC NABC 2019 MAYOR’S CUP: 1992 Little Rascals bow to 1994 Bulldogs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Reliable wingman Sigmund Cabrera produced a double-double performance to help the 1994 Bulldogs to a 66-55 victory over the 1992 Little Rascals in Division 1 of the University of San Carlos North Alumni Basketball Club 2019 Mayor’s Cup on Saturday night, August 24, at the USC North Campus gym along General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City.

Cabrera tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds to go with five assists and a blocked shot to get the Bulldogs’ title campaign off to a winning note.

Meanwhile in the Seniors division, the 1987 Bros bested the 1982 Golden Warriors, 65-56. Rodrigo Tindugan was the high-point man for the Bros as he had 19 points, three boards and four assists.

Then in Division 3 action, King Osabel led the 2013 District’s 107-58 massacre of the 2007 Waybus as he scorched the latter’s defense with 22 points.

Meanwhile, action heats up on Sunday, August 25, 2019, with nine games being played at the same venue starting at 9 a.m. | dcb