Accenture Sharks deal Fusion BPO Dragons 1st loss in E-leagues basketball tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Accenture Sharks handed the Fusion BPO its first loss of the Elite Classic division as they tamed the Dragons, 77-70, in the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball Season 15 on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

Accenture followed the lead of reliable forward Sherwin Resilla who had a 23-point, 12-rebound, three-assist performance to help the Sharks push their win-loss record to 4-1.

Resilla got help from the likes of Hubert Eamiguel who collected 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block, and Ryan Veloso who tallied 13 markers, five boards, one assist and a steal.

Fusion saw their three game winning streak snapped as they fell to 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Dreamscape Lions finally got their first win of the season after they trounced the Wipro Tigers, 81-74. Former University of the Visayas Green Lancer Matt Oche flirted with a triple-double as he produced 24 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds, to go with five steals and two blocks in a splendid performance.

Ralph Belarmino also had 11 points, 12 boards, two steals and an assist.

Wipro continued their downward spiral and fell to 1-3.

In the other Elite Classic match, the Telperformance Vipers boosted their record to 3-2 and kept the ePerformax Reds winless with a 71-53 victory. The Vipers drew a solid all-around game from Mahlon Jahzeel Paghasian, who collected 14 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist.

The Reds remained winless after four games.

In the EVO League, the Amazon Aces picked up their fourth win in six outings after escaping the Authors Solutions Philippines Inc. Hardbacks, 72-69, while the Fluor Pandas shocked the former undefeated Tech Mahindra Tech Mighties, 67-62, for their third win in four games.

Davian Roi Matuguina waxed hot for the Aces as he wound up with 29 points while also pulling down 10 rebounds to go with three steals and two assists. Jonas Concepcion pitched in 20 points while Eulbel Balbuena added 10./dbs