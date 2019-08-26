San Remigio Properties win Indie Basketball Cebu crown

Cebu City, Philippines—San Remigio Properties came alive in the fourth period, crawling all the way back from 24 points down to stun the Lycans, 68-61, and capture the championship in the Elite category of the Indie Basketball Cebu Season 9 on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Cebu Port Authority Gym.

The Lycans controlled most of the game and were prepared to make it a double-title celebration after earlier winning the crown in the Recreational category. However, a severe tongue lashing from team owner and businessman, Mark Ynoc, lit a fire from under the players and San Remigio eventually got their acts together behind the play of former Cebu Sharks John Abad and Franz Arong, and ex-Cesafi studs, Allan Dimco and Janjan Auditor, who was eventually named as tournament MVP.

Dimco, in particular, came on strong during the game’s final stages as he came up with one huge play after another on both ends of the floor to help San Remigio come up with the win and the title.

Dimco, a former stud of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats, led San Remigio with 11 points while Auditor added 10 markers.

Meanwhile, the Lycans did not go home empty-handed as they took down SAGBAF Enterprises, 62-55, to capture the Recreational category title. It was a see-saw battle until the Lycans asserted their might on the defensive end of the floor in the second half, employing a vicious full-court press, which proved to be a puzzle that SAGBAF could not figure out.

EJ Conahap led the Lycans with 14 points and was named as the category’s MVP. /bmjo