Peaceful, cooperative crowd all throughout Pasigarbo show 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2019 was generally peaceful with a cooperative crowd during the street dance performance and ritual showdown held at Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, Cebu Provincial Police Office director, told CDN Digital that the Philippine National Police (PNP) did not encounter any problem with the point of rules they have implemented for a smooth flow of the entrance and exit of the crowd inside CCSC.

“Wala tayong ang reported incidents na naka relate dito sa Pasigarbo sa Sugbo,” said Mariano.

(We did not receive any reports about incidents related to Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.)

According to Mariano, the crowd inside CCSC during the ritual showdown performance numbered to 20,000, which includes all the contingents of the show.

These people, according to Mariano, were able to follow the point of entrance set by PNP and have shown proper behavior while the program was ongoing.

At least 1,000 PNP personnel from Cebu City, Cebu Province, Talisay City, Mandaue City, and Bohol Province were deployed to secure the event. /bmjo