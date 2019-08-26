DTI Cebu to open Fablabs in two CTU campuses

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Recognizing the gains from the presence of shared services facility (SSF) in two academic institutions in Cebu, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) provincial office will be opening similar multi-million-peso facilities in two Cebu Technological University (CTU) campuses.

“The flagship program of our office is the shared services facilities program. It is actually implemented nationwide with our partners called incorporators, which maybe cooperatives, industry associations or state universities,” said Marivic Aguilar, chief of DTI-Cebu SME development division.

Aguilar said there were two existing SSF, the digital fabrication laboratory (Fablab), in Cebu. One is located in the University of the Philippines Cebu and another is in CTU-Tuburan.

She explained that this year, DTI will be launching three major projects with CTU, two Fablabs and another facility at CTU-Carmen campus.

Aguilar explained that the Fablabs that were opened in the two institutions have been used for its teachers and students who are into research and product development. At the same time, the facility is available for use, at a minimal fee, by entrepreneurs who wanted to come up with a prototype of new products or upgrade existing products.

She said the two new Fablabs would be established in CTU campuses in Danao City and Argao.

The equipment and tools for the CTU-Danao campus Fablab will cost P9.42 million, Aguilar said. This will include include two units of 3D printer; a computer numerical control (CNC) milling machine; a full-sized CNC router with dust collector; a laser cutter and engraver with power converter; a print and cut machine with power converter; and a 3D scanner with monitor, plus digital component/auxiliary devices for all these equipment.

The facility will also have an electronics bench set that includes digital storage oscilloscope, DC power supply, function generator, soldering stations, digital multimeter, and a shop tools and power tools set.

On the other hand, the CTU-Argao campus SSF will cost P8.92 million. It will have similar equipment and tools as that of the CTU-Danao facility, although it would only have one 3D printer.

The SSF intended for CTU-Carmen campus will be used for the production of high value indigenous fabric or fabric printing. A large format printer, costing P1.9 million, will be set up at the campus, according to Aguilar.

The SSF is a major component of DTI’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) development program.

It aims to improve the competitiveness of MSMEs by providing them with machinery, equipment, tools, systems, skills and knowledge under a shared system.

DTI partners with non-government organizations, people’s organizations, cooperatives, industry/trade associations, local government units, and state universities/colleges.

MSMEs’ competitiveness is expected to accelerate through the SSFs, which provides practical tools and training, and by helping them upgrade and upscale.

The SSF addresses the absence of a facility or the lack of capacity of an existing facility, offering these at minimal fee for maintenance.

This facility provides support MSMEs within the priority sector and help improve products under the OneTown, One Product program.|dcb