Mall guard having a high five with cute dog post tickles netizens’ fancy

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you ever had a serious talk with your dog and then agreed on it?

Well, this dog and security guard in a mall here in Cebu has got the online world buzzing as to what they have agreed on that ended with a cute high five.

Aimy Bruce Into, the owner of Cotton Budz, a one-year-old Maltese Shih Tzu shared a picture of her dog, sharing a light moment with a security guard in the mall, in a Facebook group last July 4 that is now viral.

“That was way back January 3 around 5 p.m, when I took the photo … this is actually our usual routine, mag SM Seaside, and i-tour si cotton… sya lang ata ang dog na walay leash or diaper na mag laagan didtu (We go to SM Seaside and I will tour Cotton there … he’s the only dog without a leash and a diaper there),” said Into.

Into shared with CDN Digital that she didn’t realize that she had this photo, not until July 4, that’s why she uploaded it and shared it with the people online.

“I didn’t expect that the photo will go viral and touched a lot of people online,” she said.

The photo was captioned with something playful that says, “What a stolen shot! Guard: yow men, wala kang diaper at leash. Cotton budz: okay lang guard, cute nemen ako Guard: true! high five!”

As of July 7 at 2 p.m. the photo has now reached 138 comments, 51,072 shares and 75,800 reactions. /dbs