Sykes Pioneers nail 5th straight win in E-Leagues for Basketball Season 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Cesafi stud Janjan Auditor waxed hot to lead the Sykes Pioneers to their fifth straight win after clobbering the Concentrix Converters, 73-65, in the Elite Classic of the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball Season 15 on Sunday, August 26, at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

Auditor was unstoppable, producing a game-high of 31 points while also collecting seven rebounds and a steal.

Sykes trailed after one quarter of play, 21-22, but stymied Concentrix in the second period and held its opponent to just five points to erect a 44-27 lead at the turn.

The second quarter slump proved too much to overcome for the Converters, who never recovered and succumbed to their third loss in five games.

In the EVO League, the unbeaten Kyocera Frontiers pulled the Executive Boutique/Select Voicecom Bulldogs back to earth with a 61-50 victory.

The prolific tandem of Ariel Ramonito Edera and Matthew Grafilo was up to their old tricks to help the Frontiers improve to 4-0 (win-loss) by combining for 39 points, 13 rebounds, eight steals, eight assists and a block.

Joining Kyocera at the top spot were the Contact Solutions Flying Lemurs, who moved up to 4-0 by demolishing the Cognizant Tech Solutions Tikas, 64-46.

Jerard Dela Cerna and Japhet Tuanzon led the Flying Lemurs with 13 points each, while Ralph Alba and Frelan Jan Placencia finished with 10 points apiece for the Tikas, who dropped to 1-3.

The Dynata Warriors, on the other hand, stayed close with the EVO League leaders after they shot down the Dyninno Jets, 65-58.

Tommy Spencer Ugsimar scattered 21 points and Charles Borces chipped in 10 as the Warriors snatched their fourth victory against a single loss.

In other EVO League games, Shearwater (2-3) trounced Results Mactan Newtown (1-4), 76-63; Demand Science (1-4) slaughtered Iploy (1-4), 62-40; while Medspecialized (2-3) tripped CTC BPO (0-3), 51-45 | dcb