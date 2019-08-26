Capitol officials, employees to bid ‘Teban’ farewell

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It is his former colleagues in government’s turn to bid him goodbye.

The body of former Provincial Board Member Julian “Teban” Daan now lies in state at the Cebu Provincial Capitol Social Hall for an overnight wake.

Daan’s remains arrived at the Capitol on Monday morning, August 26, from St. Peter Chapel in Imus Road, Cebu City.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has already visited Daan’s wake this morning.

Lester, the youngest son of the former official and entertainment icon, said a Holy Mass would be celebrated for his father at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, before some Capitol officials would deliver their eulogies.

Daan, who is better known as a radio and stage drama playwright, actor and director, also spent the past three decades in government service.

After the Mass and the necrological service, Daan’s body will be pulled out from the Capitol and will be brought to the Daans’ family home in Barangay Tabunok in Talisay City.

“Human og pullout diri sa Capitol, mohapit mi sa dyHP kay naay gamay nga seremonyas sila si Attorney (Ruphil Bañoc) dayon adto na sa balay,” Lester told CDN Digital.

( After we pullout here in the Capitol, we will drop by dyHP for some ceremonies prepared by Atty. Ruphil Bañoc and his colleagues then we will proceed to our house.)

Lester said wake of his father would continue at their home until the morning of August 29 when his father’s remains would again be transferred to Talisay City Hall for another overnight vigil.

Daan was an incumbent councilor of Talisay City before he succumbed to heart failure last Wednesday, August 21, while confined in a private hospital in Cebu City. He was 74.

Daan will be laid to rest on August 30 at the Cansojong Catholic Cemetery./dbs