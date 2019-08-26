Poligrates explodes in Marinerong Pilipino game vs. IWALK; scores 67 points

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuano Eliud Poligrates had himself a historic game as he exploded for a league record 67 points to carry the Marinerong Pilipino to a 44-point rout of iWalk, 141-97, on Monday, August 26, in the 2019 PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Camotes Island native was scorching hot with his 11-of-25 clip from downtown, while also collecting five assists and two rebounds to break James Martinez’ 58-point feat for most points in PBA D-League history, recorded in August 2, 2016 when AMA blasted Topstar ZC Mindanao, 125-76.

Poligrates caught fire early on, pouring 15 points in the opening frame as the Skippers slowly broke the game open with a 31-20 opener.

It didn’t take long before the Cebuano guard’s explosion allowed Marinerong Pilipino to hold a lead as high as 47, 122-75, with 4:19 remaining in the game.

More than anything, Poligrates waxing hot also helped the Skippers remain unscathed at 5-0 in Group A, as well as securing a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

It wasn’t all Poligrates, though, with JR Alabanza and Rev Diputado both scoring 11 points, and Will McAloney adding 10 points and five rebounds in the big victory.

IWalk banked on Wowie Escosio, who scored 23 points and 10 rebounds in the defeat as the Chargers sunk to a 2-3 record. | dcb

The Scores:

MARINERONG PILIPINO 141 — Poligrates 67, Diputado 11, Alabanza 11, McAloney 10, Yee 8, Arim 8, Jamon 7, Rios 6, Clarito 5, Solis 4, Reverente 2, Ilagan 2, Sara 0, Juanico 0.

IWALK 97 — Escosio 23, Bregondo 15, Belencion 14, Ax. Inigo 11, Ac. Inigo 9, Canada 8, Koga 7, Cruz 4, Parker 4, Lozada 2.

Per Quarter Scores: 31-20, 63-36, 102-61, 141-97