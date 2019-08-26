Mandaue police arrest man with P14.6 M shabu hidden in motorcycle heu box

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu– Vicente Dungog Jr. hid 2.15 kilos of suspected shabu worth P14.6 million inside the heu box of his motorcycle.

But the illegal drugs did not go undetected by Mandaue City policemen who arrested him in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Mahusay in Barangay Subangdaku at around 6 p.m. today, August 26.

Dungog, a resident of Sitio Lumbane, Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City, is considered a high value target, whose name appears on the police drug watchlist. | dcb