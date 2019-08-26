Gwen on Pasigarbo sa Sugbo: We have a show that makes us proud to be Cebuanos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Not even the downpour could dampen the spirits of the 15 winners of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo during their repeat performances on Monday, August 26.

The five winners of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Street Dancing Category and 10 ritual showdown awardees gathered at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Monday afternoon for their repeat performances and awarding ceremony.

Carcar City’s Kabkaban Festival took home a total of P1.6 million in prizes for bagging the top spot for both the ritual dance showdown and the street dance competition. It also won the special awards Best in Costume and Best in Festival Jingle.

The ritual showdown championship has a prize of P1 million while the first prize for the street dancing category is worth P500,000.

A cash prize of P50,000 is given for special awards for Best in Costume, Best in Festival Jingle, Best in Andas and P100,000 for the Best Decorated Audio Van.

Mandaue City’s Panagtagbo Festival and Consolacion’s Sarok festival won the Best in Andas and Best Decorated Audiovan, respectively.

Provincial Tourism Officer Ma. Lester Ybañez said the prizes for the special awards were adjusted from the original P30,000 each after the performances of the 44 contingents amused the crowd and Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Instead of only 5 winners for the ritual showdown and one winner for the street dance category, Garcia also asked the judges to declare the top 10 for the ritual showdown and top 5 for the street dance category.

The other winners for the street dancing competition are Lalin Festival of Asturias (2nd place), Haladaya Festival of Daanbantayan (3rd place), Hinulawan Festival of Toledo City (4th place) and Sarok Festival of Consolacion (5th place).

Asturias brought home P400,000; Daanbantayan won P300,000; while Hinulawan and Sarok got P200,000 and P100,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, securing the spot next to Kabkaban Festival in the ritual showdown are Madridejos’ Isda Festival (2nd place), Halad Inasal Festival of Talisay City (3rd place), Alcoy’s Siloy Festival (4th place), Sarok Festival of Consolacion (5th place), La Torta Festival of Alcoy (6th place), Naga City’s Dagitab Festival (7th place), Kagasangan Festival of Moalboal (8th place) and Bonga Festival of Sibonga (9th place ) and Liloan’s Rosquillos Festival (10th place).

Liloan, finishing tenth, won P100,000; Sibonga brought home P200,000; Moalboal got P300,000; seventh placer Naga City won P400,000; Argao brought home P450,000; Consolacion took home another P500,00; Alcoy in the fourth place secured P600,000; Talisay City won P700,000 while runner-up Madridejos won P800,000.

During her speech at the awarding ceremony, Garcia said the performances of all 44 contingents “has sparked the pride of being a Cebuano in her.”

“Samtang ako nagsud-ong sa nagkalain-laing festivals sa tagsa-tagsa ka lungsod ug dakbayan nga nipasundayag, sa akong kasing-kasing, nisulbong pag-usab ang talagsaong garbo sa pagkasugboanon,” Garcia said.

(While watching the performances of the festivals of each town and city that performed here, my heart was filled with the extraordinary pride of being a Cebuano.)

What added to her amazement, Garcia said, were the contingents ability to pull off their performance despite having barely a month to conceptualize, rehearse and produce their props.

Ybañez, in a separate interview, said they would now start to work on conceptualizing for next year’s Pasigarbo where they would hope to gather all 51 towns as contingents./dbs