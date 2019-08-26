Man jumps off Mandaue-Mactan bridge, survives

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 40-year-old man survived after jumping off the Old Mandaue-Mactan bridge in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu at 2 p.m. today, August 26.

The man was being treated at the hospital in Lapu-Lapu City where he was brought by a fisherman, who rescued the 40-year-old man when he landed on the water, said Police Senior Master Sergeant Jeofrey Managase, Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 3 or Gun-ob Police Station desk officer.

Investigation showed that the man was negotiating the bridge on his mountain bike when he suddenly stopped at the middle of the bridge, got off the bike, and jumped over the side of the bridge.

The latest incident happened despite police patrolling the two Mandaue-Mactan bridges, however at night, after a 16-year-old boy died from an apparent suicide by jumping off the bridge.

The suicides also prompted Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan to bring the problem to the Mactan Cebu Management Bridge Management Board and to find measures to prevent any more suicides in these bridges.

For those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629. /dbs