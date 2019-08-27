Event Highlights Not To Miss at PHILBEX Cebu 2019

In the midst of the country’s rapidly growing construction industry, which it owes in part to a significant increase in activity by property developers and investors along with the government’s staunch commitment to implement major infrastructural projects throughout the country, the Visayan construction industry emerges as one of the most active forerunners of the building sector.

In perfect timing, the Philippine Building and Construction Expo Cebu or simply PHILBEX Cebu returns this September to provide industry professionals with another high-grade trade exposition that will prove beneficial for developing and expanding their businesses. Now on its 17th year, PHILBEX Cebu seeks to gather the Visayan construction and design industry and together conjure “A World Built Bolder”.

As explained by Joseph Ang, the founding chairman of Worldbex Services International, the event organizing company at the helm of PHILBEX Cebu, “this idea of a bold new world that PHILBEX Cebu aspires to build is one that not only thrives on progress, but rather, one that is built upon innovation and mindfulness.”

With this goal in mind, PHILBEX Cebu will benefit from its steadily expanding network of manufacturers, suppliers, construction companies, and other stake holders who are more than ready to cater to the demands for building materials, construction equipment, and support services from the region.

This year, PHILBEX Cebu has managed to assemble a total of 81 local and international exhibitors. China is its main international exhibitor which will be showcasing products such as PVC, windows and doors, building materials, elevator and escalator equipment, cement, and many more.

Meanwhile, the product profile at this year’s show include ceramics and porcelain, concrete, doors and windows, electrical, equipment and machinery, flooring , tiles, glass, interior fixtures and furniture, lighting, paints and finishing, roofing and ceiling, steel and aluminum, water and pool, as well as wood and treatments.

Apart from showcasing a wide array of product and service innovations, elevating the trade show experience for all its attendees are the series of pocket events that will be happening throughout the four-day exposition.

Here are the trade show features to watch out for at PHILBEX Cebu 2019.

Architect’s Gallery

This gallery was conceived to showcase the industry’s latest infrastructural trends as envisioned by the region’s top architects and their respective firms. This year, among the participants of the gallery are the United Architects of the Philippines District C1, PIA Cebu Section, PONT Studio, Visionary Studio Architects, and Zubu Associates Design Services.

Interior Designer’s Gallery

A platform where leading interior designers can showcase their latest works, this year’s gallery will also hold a design clinic in partnership with the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers Cebu.

Association Pavilion

It has always been the goal of PHILBEX Cebu to unite the industry. As such, this pavilion was conceived to provide various industry associations with a venue to gather and address relevant industry matters. This year’s participating associations include CREBA Cebu, Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, PIA Cebu Section, PSME Cebu, and the IIEE Cebu Chapter.

PHILBEX MiniCons

Hosted in partnership with various partner associations, this year’s PHILBEX MiniCons is back to provide show attendees a venue for the free-flowing exchange of relevant industry information. This year’s schedule include a discussion on common electrical construction application, the PSME CBHE General Membership Meeting, and many more.

Projeto Cebu Design Competition

Now on its fourth year, the highly anticipated competition is raising the bar as it challenges its participating teams to design a 30sqm. Studio-type condominium unit that’s child-friendly and conducive for a family of three. This year’s competition is presented in partnership with Wilcon Depot, Puyat Steel, Puyat Floor, and Boysen. The participating schools are the University of San Carlos with five entries and the Cebu Institute of Technology with 2 entries.

Furniture Gallery

At this year’s PHILBEX Cebu, Murillo Furniture will be displaying their latest products. From sofa sets to dining room furniture and accessories, attendees can expect a wide selection of world-class homegrown furniture pieces.

City of Tomorrow

An annual scale model exhibit featured at the Architect’s Gallery, this year’s City of Tomorrow returns with another compelling vision of tomorrow’s urban landscape as interpreted by the participating architects and design studios of the gallery.

Organized by Worldbex Services International, the 17th Philippine Building and Construction Expo or PHILBEX Cebu 2019 is happening on September 12 to 15, from 10:00am to 8:00pm at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall. The event offers free admission, simply pre-register at www.philbexcebu.com. For more information, follow @worldbex on Facebook and Instagram.