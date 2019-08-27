Capitol holds necrological service for Teban

By Futch Anthony Inso and Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo | August 27,2019 - 10:54 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Colleagues of the former Cebu Provincial Board (PB) Member Julian “Teban Escudero” Daan gathered on Tuesday, August 27, at the Capitol Social Hall for a Holy Mass and necrological service.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Vice Governor Hilario Davide III and PB Members Victoria Corominas-Toribio and Glenn Anthony Soco are present to pay their respects to Daan.

Daan’s wife, Yolanda Daan, who also sits as Cebu Provincial Board Member, is also present in the service.

Monsignor Roberto Alesna celebrated the Holy Mass which started at 9:30 a.m.

Based on the program, Governor Garcia will lead the casket flag draping and deliver a eulogy.

Vice Governor Davide, who sits as presiding officer of the 15th Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Cebu, will read and present the resolution of condolence to the bereaved family of Daan.

Both Corominas-Toribio and Soco are listed to deliver eulogies in honor of Daan. / celr