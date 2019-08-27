Former Pasigarbo Festival Queen winners to Marla Alforque: Have a fruitful reign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen winners wish newly-crowned Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2019 Marla Alforque a fruitful reign.

Keena Sumido, who won the crown in 2012 advised Alforque to have the right attitude.

“Always be kind and you will be able to put a smile on people’s faces. Share the positive aura that you have,” Sumido told CDN Digital.

On August 23, Friday, Alforque who danced for Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City won big during the coronation night held at Cebu City Sports Center.

She also bagged special awards like Best in Group Production Presentation and Best in Festival Costume.

Sumido also believes that her reign would not be easy, but it would open doors of opportunities.

“Always remember, we are never given challenges we cannot conquer. Keep your head and goals high but always put your feet on the ground. May you have a beautiful reign and enjoy it as well as I did,” she said.

Alforque,23, and a public high school teacher is the first Carcaron who brought home the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen crown.

She is also the sixth winner of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen search after Sumido (2012), Mary Lorenz Goyenechea of Halad Inasal Festival of Talisay City (2011), Janine Dagcutan of Kagasangan Festival of Moalboal (2010), Jey Ann Avenido of Haladaya Festival of Daanbantayan (2009), and Chelo Mae Timtim of Siloy Festival of Alcoy (2008).

Timtim also congratulated Alforque and her entire court which includes Kiara Liane Wellington of Sugat Kabanhawan Festival from Minglanilla (first runner-up), Jesselle Saniel of Halad Inasal Festival from Talisay City (second runner-up), Charlene D. Canoy of Hinulawan Festival from Toledo City (third runner-up), and Hydie Sarcauga of La Torta Festival from Argao (fourth runner-up).

“To all the winners you are the great example of “the more sacrifice the more the price” and the rest of the ladies it was an amazing show you flawlessly carry your municipality so well,” she said.

The competition held last Friday also reminds Timtim on her quest back in 2008.

“All the ladies did a great representation of their municipalities. It was hard to pick a bet. It was a close and unpredictable fight and they were all perfectly unique,” Timtim added.

Meanwhile, Miss Intercontinental 2014 second runner-up Kris Tiffany Janson who was one of the judges during the coronation night told CDN Digital that Kabkaban Festival stood out during the presentation.

“Marla was very graceful and she was being the festival queen by leading the whole group,” she said./dbs