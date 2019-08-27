Cesafi MVP Rey Suerte to lead UE Red Warriors in the UAAP

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Reigning Cesafi MVP Rey Anthony Suerte is preparing himself to face defenses that will be geared to stop him as he tries to lead the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors back to the upper echelon of the UAAP.

Formerly of the University of the Visayas, which he helped lead to three straight Cesafi championships before moving on to Manila, where he eventually ended up with University of the East for a one-and-done season, Suerte expects nothing less than to face tough defensive schemes.

“I already expected that. I have teammates who are prepared to help. We just have to play as a team,” said Suerte, who slots in to the role of last year’s King Warrior, Alvin Pasaol. But even with Pasaol dropping massive numbers, UE logged in just a single win in 14 games in Season 81.

Suerte adds that he’s feeling a lot of mixed emotions with barely a week before he makes his UAAP debut against the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers on September 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

“I’m super excited and at the same time, a little bit nervous. I’m just going to give it my all in every single game,” said the pride of Monkayo, Compostela Valley.

Suerte says the transition from UV to UE has been seamless, mainly because the relationship he has with both coaches and players are alike.

“The camaraderie and respect that I have with both players and coaches are the same. The program might be a little different but I have adjusted to it already.” | dcb