PH Navy to commission 4 AAVs, 3 multi-purpose attack vessels next month

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy will add more assets to its inventory with the commissioning of four amphibious assault vehicles (AAVs) and three multi-purpose attack craft (MPAC) next month.

“On Sept. 16, we will bless the four amphibious assault vehicles na dumating and three new multi-purpose attack craft (MPAC),” Navy chief Vice Adm. Robert Empedrad told reporters in a press briefing on Wednesday.

The Navy commissioned the first four of the eight AAVs it procured from South Korea last June. The second batch due for commissioning arrived early this month.

The MPAC, meanwhile, will be installed with Spike Extended Range (ER) missiles, Empedrad said.

Last year, the Philippine Navy entered the missile age with the acquisition of its first-ever missile systems from Israel. The Navy currently has three MPAC armed with Spike ER missiles.

“Para kahit papaano kung may umaaligid na barko, ‘yung barko natin na mag-shadow ay may missile capability,” he said. /je