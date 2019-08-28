Wife, ‘choked by extreme love,’ wants divorce from kind husband

A woman is seeking a divorce from her husband because “his love was too much for her to bear.”

The couple (names withheld) appeared at the Shariah court in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates for the hearing of their case, as per Khaleej Times last Friday, Aug. 23.

“He never yelled at me or turned me down,” the woman reportedly said in court.

Her husband cooked for her, cleaned the house for her and loved her passionately. But the wife considered herself “choked by [his] extreme love and affection” instead.

Despite the man’s gestures of love, the woman claimed his kindness had made her life “hell,” the report stated. This led her to long for “one day of dispute,” which she believes is impossible with her forgiving and romantic partner.

She added that during their one year as a married couple, they have never had an argument.

“I need a real discussion, even an argument,” she was quoted as saying. “Not this hassle-free life of obedience.”

Meanwhile, the man believes he had done nothing wrong, since he only wishes “to be a perfect and kind husband.”

The man’s obedience even later led to him suffering a fractured leg. He injured it when he was exercising, after the wife had complained about his weight.

The husband asked the court to urge his wife to withdraw the divorce case.

“It’s not fair to judge a marriage from the first year,” he was quoted as saying. “Everybody learns from their mistakes.”

The case was later adjourned, as per report, to let the couple attempt to fix the problem on their own. Ryan Arcadio/JB