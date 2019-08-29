Pagasa forecast: Cloudy Thursday with isolated rain showers

MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon will prevail over the Mimaropa (Mindoro Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) region, Zambales, Bataan and Batangas on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Pagasa, in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, warned the residents of affected areas to watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Temperature range is from 24.8 °C to 31.4 °C.

Sunrise was recorded at 5:44 a.m. while sunset is expected at 6:11 p.m. /gsg