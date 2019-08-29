Another victory for 2005 – Bizol 

Cebu City, Philippines—The 2005 – Bizol chalked up another win after they bested the 2006 – Laptap Enterprises & Prince Warehouse, 58-48, in Division B of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Cebu Landmasters Cup on Wednesday night, August 28, 2019, at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along General Maxilom Avenue.

Batch 2005 did not waste any time in gaining total control of the game as they led, 34-19, at halftime to pave the way for their easy victory.

Elddie Cabahug — the league’s most prolific scorer — led the winning team with 24 points and five rebounds while Aaron Uy added 16 markers and eight boards.

In Division A, the reigning champions 1990 – Bayfront Hotel routed the 1998 – GEF Incorporated/FWD Insurance, 59-36.

The writing was on the wall as early as the first canto as Batch 1990 zoomed off to a 25-6 lead and never looked back.

Many-time league MVP Dave Lim produced a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead 1990 to the dominant victory.

The 1996 – FWD Insurance also handily beat the 1989 – ChickPhil, 65-41. John Paul Go led four players in double-figures for Batch 1996 with 15 points while Paulsen Uy had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Junie Alejandro and Gio Borromeo cashed in 10 markers each. /bmjo