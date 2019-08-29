Conequip Philippines Inc. at 10

With the goal to become a forerunner in infrastructural development industry, Cebu-based Conequip Philippines, a local distributor of quality heavy equipment, marks its 10th year anniversary.

Seth Tio, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Conequip, said its name comes from the words “construction equipment” and together with the board of trustees, they added the “Philippines” because they want to become a heavy equipment provider to more cities in the country as they grow.

Conequip supplies machinery needed in construction, agriculture, mining, solid waste, material handling and other special vehicles.

Today, Conequip is not only a proud supplier of the construction industry and other private sector firms, but also of government agencies, such as the Philippine National Police.

Established in Cebu in 2009, Conequip has since branched out to Manila and Davao. Its Davao branch is an all-in-one center with integrated showroom, service center and spare parts on demand. Another all-in-one center will soon be built in Cebu.

Tio shared that he was trained and exposed to the industry in his younger years. He said that his degree in Business Administration and a Masters Degree in the same field helped him in innovating the company.

Tio was one of the 200 businessmen who were members of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Philippine-Russia Business Delegation to Russia in May 2017, which generated investment deals for the country. He shared that he considered the trip as one of Conequip’s notable achievements.

“To become a group of companies in the next 10 years or so is the next goal of Conequip, reaching more industries and other kinds of businesses,” said Tio.

At present, Conequip carries 11 brands, which includes Russian Companies that they partnered with in 2017.

According to Tio, the quality of Russian machines is very impressive and also has very competitive prices. “I believe in their products because these are premium quality products,” Tio said.

Ural trucks and RM Terex Construction equipment gave an avenue for the Filipino market to have wider options to purchase and even experience the level of technology that Russia can offer, he added./ edb