Startup Weekend Cebu women edition winner to compete in Singapore pitching

CEBU CITY — The participants of the Startup Weekend have the chance to compete in this year’s global business pitch event.

In Cebu, the Startup Weekend Women Edition would be held from September 27 to 29 at the KMC Solutions at Skyrise 4 Tower B, IT Park, Cebu City, said Maryanne Apale, lead organizer of Startup Weekend Cebu.

“This edition is special because it is not only focused on uplifting women, but we are also going global,” Apale pointed out.

She said they expected 50 participants, including designers, developers, marketers and startup enthusiasts to join the activity.

The participants will pitch, build a prototype, then present it to a panel of judges, and possibly launch startups within one weekend.

A representative of the winning team will go to Singapore for free to compete with other teams.

“In last year’s women edition, the winning team has the chance to fly to Bali, Indonesia, and present their winning idea to the participants in the Asia Pacific,” Apale said. “This year, the event is done simultaneously worldwide and the final pitch will be in Singapore.”

According to Ashley Uy, facilitator of Startup Weekend Cebu, the event will provide learnings for the participants.

There will be women mentors, such as Elaine Bernice, Laurie Chiongbian, Timmy de Jesus, Patricia Kyle Mendoza, and Bon Louie Gimarino, to help the participating teams.

Startup Weekend Cebu is part of the Startup Weekend events by Techstars held across cities around the world during the month of September.

These events aim to encourage local initiatives, which could have huge global impact, and foster more diversity and inclusion.

Over 4,000 weekends have been hosted in more than 1,400 cities in 140 countries all over the world with over 234,000 participants./dbs