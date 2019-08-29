Team Cebu City Niños’ Muay Thai medal haul: 3 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan, Philippines – Team Cebu City Niños finished with three gold medals, five silvers and three bronze medals (3-5-3) in the Muay Thai competition of the Batang Pinoy National Championships, which came to an end Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the NCCC Mall here.

Accounting for the gold medals were Jemarie Josh Ybanez of University of Cebu (UC), who ruled the Girls 14-15 51 kilograms; Zion Alexander Melecio, of Abellana National School (ANS) in the Boys 14-15 57kgs; and Buen Algono V, also of UC, in the Boys 12-13 32kgs.

Three students of Zapatera High School contributed to the silver medals. They were Showne Michael Suan in the 12-13 32 kgs., John Ronald Puso in the 14-15 42 kgs. and John Francis Almario in the 12-13 52 kgs.

Two others who had silver finishes were Prime Jedrek Melocoton of UC via the 14-15 63.5 kgs., and Dave Cortez of ANS in the 14-15 36 kgs.

Salvaging bronze medals were by Renwel Mark Alforque of Concord Technical Institute (12-13 54 kgs.), Hans Vincent Concepcion of University of Southern Philippines Foundation (10-11 34 kgs.) and Edgar Caburnay Jr. of Jose Chona Jo Memorial National High School (14-15 36 kgs.)

Other members of the team were Darwin Barazan, James Cabrillas, Edgar Caburnay Jr., Von Levi Laplana, Niño Ritchie Sanchez II, and Samuel Francis Talaugon.

The team was coached by Master Benigno Caniga Jr. and was assisted Mary Joan Durano.

Aside from Muay Thai, the dancesports and cycling competitions are also done.

The Batang Pinoy National Championships will hold its closing ceremony on August 31, 2019./elb