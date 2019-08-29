10 Chinese tourists rescued by PCG Bohol from troubled motorboat off Balicasag Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued ten Chinese nationals on board a troubled motorboat off the waters of Balicasag Island of Bohol at around 8 p.m. today, August 29.

The motorboat named “Go Deep,” was on its way back to Panglao Island, also in Bohol, from Sumilon Island, Cebu with the Chinese tourists on board when the engine suddenly stopped running.

After a few minutes of failed attempt to turn back on the engine, the captain of the motorboat decided to call for help, according to the report from PCG in Central Visayas (PCG-7).

Personnel of PCG station on Balicasag Island received a report at 7:15 p.m. about a distressed motorboat stuck in the middle of the sea on the way to Panglao Island, but the informant was unable to give exact the location, the report said.

PCG Balicasag personnel immediately set sail to locate the motorboat in trouble while the PCG in Pangalao was also contacted to help in the rescue.

By 7:45 p.m., the personnel of PCG on Balicasag and Panglao Islands were able to locate the distressed motor banca seven nautical miles from Balicasag.

The PCG-7 report said the 10 Chinese nationals were safely transferred at 8 p.m. to another privately-owned motorboat borrowed by the PCG and were brought to Daorong, Panglao Island.

Meanwhile, the Go Deep motorboat was escorted to Tagbilaran City, Bohol near the office of PCG Bohol and will be detained while the incident is being investigated. /elb